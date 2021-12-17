Grand jury indicts woman in 91-year-old man's death, indicts man on 17 sex crime charges

A Lafayette grand jury indicted a Duson woman on a negligent homicide charge after the death of a 91-year-old man.

Pamela Galjour, 61, was indicted on the felony charge in connection with the death of Clarence Galjour. Pamela Galjour was initially arrested and charged with cruelty to persons with infirmities.

But after Clarence Galjour died in a hospital on Feb. 13, 2020, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's detectives forwarded the case to the district attorney's office and asked it to "up the charge" to negligent homicide, the sheriff's office said.

The grand jury also indicted Rene Guidry, 64, on 17 sex crime charges. The incidents were alleged to have taken place at various points from January 2008 to December 2016. The victims were identified by the initials S.G., J.S. and M.M.M.

Guidry was indicted on seven counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, eight counts of first-degree rape and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

Louisiana law defines first-degree rape as sexual intercourse committed when one of these circumstances applies: the victim resists the act; the offender threatens harm; the victim is under the age of 13; the offender is armed with a weapon; two or more offenders participated in the act; the victim cannot consent because of a mental or physical condition.

If convicted, it carries a life sentence.

The grand jury indicted Tyler Hebert on an obstruction of justice charge. While the indictment does not say which case Hebert is accused of obstructing, the indictment's charge is the same day that Hebert is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Christian Roper. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Another man charged in connection with Roper's death told detectives Hebert threw his gun in some water while he drove to his mother's house in New Iberia, according to court documents.

Hebert is scheduled to go to trial in March on the first-degree murder charge.

The grand jury indicted Cory Bordelon, 47, on a first-degree rape charge in connection with an alleged crime that may have been committed on Jan. 26, 1992.

