Grand jury indicts woman accused of ramming cruisers during police chase

The woman accused of hitting two Kettering police cruisers with her car is facing charges.

Angela Hendricks was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on vandalism and failure to comply charges, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.

News Center 7 previously reported that she was taken into custody in December after a pursuit with Kettering officers.

The pursuit began near the area of Lamme Road and Lehigh Place shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

Officers had originally received information from Flock cameras that a driver with multiple warrants was passing through Kettering.

The driver, identified as Hendricks, was wanted for numerous failure to comply with incidents. Hendricks has fled from police multiple times in the past when officers have attempted to stop her, the spokesperson said.

Officers located the vehicle near West Stroop Road and Lamme Road, and they attempted a vehicle intercept, a maneuver to keep Hendricks from being able to flee again.

Hendricks proceeded to ram two KPD cruisers and continued to flee in her vehicle, according to the spokesperson. Two other officers not in the intercept continued in pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed by Miami Township police near the intersection of Mad River Road and Fox Run.

As the vehicle slowed due to the stop-sticks, an officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit, the spokesperson said.

Hendricks is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.