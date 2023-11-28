Grand Jury indicts woman on murder and assault

CHILLICOTHE — A Laurelville woman was recently indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on counts of murder and assault.

Jara M. McKnight was charged with murder and felonious assault from an incident that took place in October. Murder is a special-degree felony with a penalty of 15 years to life and felonious assault is a second-degree felony with a penalty of up to eight years and a $15,000 fine.

Officers were originally called to the scene of a fire in a driveway, where a victim was found in the area. Once in the hospital, the victim was found to have an entry wound in the base of his neck. Law enforcement then collected more information from those involved and this is where McKnight was arrested due to her statement that she had fired a handgun into the van where the victim was located.

