Grand jury indicts New York convict on weapon charge after he flew to Dallas gun range

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

A North Texas federal grand jury has indicted a New York convicted felon on a federal firearms charge after he flew from New York to Dallas to shoot at a gun range in October, authorities said.

The 46-year-old man also is accused of screaming racial slurs at an Asian New York police officer in Washington Square Park.

In addition, federal authorities discovered several photographs of Shermaine Laster of Brooklyn, N.Y., holding an assault rifle and a handgun. Several of the photographs were posted on Instagram.

Grand jurors in Dallas returned the indictment against Shermaine Laster on Thursday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, Laster faces a maximum of 10 years in a federal prison.

Laster was arrested on June 25 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Federal court documents indicated that Laster was convicted of robbery in May 1999 in New York. He also was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in April 2000 and was sentenced to 42 months.

Laster had traveled to the Dallas gun range in October to shoot at targets, according to federal court documents.

Before shooting a rifle, Laster signed a “Firearms Eligibility Experience & Range Safety Waiver,” which reminds shooters that “it is unlawful for a felon or illegal alien to possess or rent firearms or ammunition.” Laster indicated on the form that he had never been convicted of a felony.

Laster later posted a video to Instagram recorded at the gun range, showing him firing a rifle, according to court documents.

A review of Laster’s Instagram feed showed numerous photographs of handguns, with captions like “I’m ready for WAR,” “No games...fight in the dark,” and “Black Power,” according to federal authorities.

At Laster’s recent detention hearing, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York presented a video that went viral of Laster allegedly hurling racial slurs at the NYPD officer at Washington Square Park.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anyone will be able to sue a woman getting an abortion in Texas under new law

    Issue once again the focus of Texas Republicans as governor's special session underway

  • "Do you trust the Taliban?": Biden faces questions on Afghanistan withdrawal

    After announcing plans to complete the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by August 31, President Biden took questions from reporters about whether that will lead to a Taliban takeover and what it means for the war on terror.

  • Comedian Wanda Sykes Trolls Trump By Revealing The 'Only Good Thing' Hitler Ever Did

    Trump reportedly praised the Nazi dictator, according to a new book.

  • Victims of California synagogue shooting can sue gunmaker

    A California judge decided victims of the 2019 synagogue shooting near San Diego that killed one worshiper and wounded three can sue the manufacturer of the semiautomatic rifle and the gun shop that sold it to the teenage gunman, according to a newspaper report. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel said Wednesday that victims and families in the Poway, California, synagogue shooting have adequately alleged that Smith & Wesson, the nation’s largest gunmaker, knew its AR-15-style rifle could be easily modified into a machine-gun-like or an assault weapon in violation of state law.

  • China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

    China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China already ordered the removal of the main Didi app on Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the U.S. stock market last week. The 25 apps include one such as Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.

  • Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

    ‘For some reason, you think you can do exactly what you want to do, and you can’t.’ says police officer in video footage of arrest

  • UK PM Johnson waves flag for England soccer team

    Johnson posed for photographers holding a small St George's flag, with 10 Downing Street decorated in similar bunting behind.The prime minister attended England's victorious semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday (June 7) and was seen wearing a replica England shirt under his suit jacket and above his workshirt.England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final to progress to the men's team's first major final since winning the World Cup at Wembley against West Germany in 1966.

  • Nationals vs. Padres Highlights

    Grisham's RBI single caps off Padres' comeback win

  • N. Korean leader visits grandfather's mausoleum

    In a video aired by the North's state-run television KRT, Kim along with high-ranking officials were seen walking into the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il lie, and bowing in front of the statues.Last week, North Korea announced the latest in a series of leadership changes that may be the most significant reshuffle of top officials in years. State media has not given details of the personnel changes but analysts believe they included demotions for those Kim blamed for causing an unspecified "great crisis" with coronavirus lapses amid economic problems and food shortages.

  • In call, Biden presses Putin to act on ransomware attacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to act against groups conducting ransomware attacks from his territory. In comments made during a signing ceremony in Washington, Biden said he told Putin, "When a ransomware operation is coming from his soil even though it's not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is." Ransomware - a breed of malicious software which hackers use to hold data hostage in exchange for payment - has become an increasingly powerful scourge for businesses across the world.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.