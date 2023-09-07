Grand jury investigating 2020 election interference meets after four-week break

The grand jury that handed up the indictment against former President Donald Trump stemming from efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election is meeting Thursday at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, after an over four-week hiatus.

CNN saw the jurors working for special counsel Jack Smith at the courthouse Thursday morning. The grand jury was last seen meeting at the courthouse on August 8, a week after the indictment was handed up against Trump. Smith said after the charges were announced that the investigation would continue, and the latest grand jury meeting is an indication it’s ongoing.

The grand jury has been hearing evidence from Smith’s probe into 2020 election interference for almost a year. The indictment includes six unnamed co-conspirators who could still face charges.

In a hearing last week, DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected both of the vastly different trial dates proposed by prosecutors and the defense. She set the date for Trump’s election subversion case for March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday.

