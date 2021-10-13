Grand jury investigating Tarrant Regional Water District after complaint about settlement

The Tarrant Regional Water District will face grand jury scrutiny over its settlement with former general manager Jim Oliver.

In an Oct. 5 letter, obtained Wednesday by the Star-Telegram, Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson notified the board that her office received a complaint about the proposed settlement and the board’s actions at its Sept. 29 meeting.

Wilson’s office asked the board to preserve recordings of closed meetings, including attorney consultations about “personnel matters,” documents and recordings relating to actions the board took with regards to its paid leave policy, and “any communications or other evidence made in furtherance of a felony.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.