Grand jury issues indictment against Nashville mother after 3-week-old's death

A 33-year-old mother was charged with first-degree murder after her weeks old son suffocated to death in 2021.

Tiffany Marie Young was taken into custody Thursday after she was recently indicted in the case, according to a news release from Metro Nashville Police.

Young's three-week-old son, Andrew Dalton III, died in June after he was found unresponsive and rushed to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. A medical examiner ruled the infant died as a result of mechanical asphyxia, most likely caused by an arm or leg compressed against his abdomen.

When police questioned Young about the events that led to her son's death, she said she'd fallen asleep next to the baby for more than an hour, the release said. Investigators found a plastic container holding methamphetamine, police said.

Young's toxicology report showed she was positive for fentanyl, cocaine and amphetamine leading police to conclude that the drugs played "a crucial role in Andrew's death," the release said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 3-week-old suffocated to death, mother indicted on first-degree murder