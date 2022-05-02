Grand Jury issues indictment in animal cruelty case

May 2—A Dallas man has been indicted on a charge of cruelty to animals for allegedly transporting multiple sheep in the trunk of his car last summer.

Meanwhile, a Rowlett man has been indicted on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.

The charges are among more than 30 issued and made public this month by the Hunt County grand jury.

—Rito Ramirez Vasquez, 52, was indicted on one count of cruelty to livestock, animals-physical abuse.

The Caddo Mills Police Department took Vasquez into custody on July 17, 2021.

Vasquez, 51, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center and later released on $6,500 bond.

According to a report, officers from the police department, alongside the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and SPCA of Texas, seized and took custody of four live and one deceased sheep during a traffic stop on FM 36. Vasquez was said to be transporting the animals, which were hog-tied and confined in the trunk of a Honda at temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, authorities allege.

"We will not tolerate animal cruelty in the city of Caddo Mills and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Police Chief Kimbre Collier said at the time. "I want to give a special thank you to the SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff's Department for their assistance."

The cruelty to livestock charge is a state jail felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to two years in a state jail.

—Zachery Taylor Lauterbach, 27, faces four separate indictments alleging sexual assault of a child. The indictments allege the incidents occurred in March 2021. Lauterbach was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on two counts of sexual assault of a child on Feb. 16, 2022. He remained in custody Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000. Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.