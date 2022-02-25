Grand jury issues indictment in love-triangle homicide

Feb. 25—A Hillsborough County grand jury has formally charged a Massachusetts man in connection with the murder of a romantic rival last year in Manchester.

Anderson Pereira, 42, of Methuen, Mass., faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Manchester resident Zakhia Charabaty on March 13, 2020.

An indictment issued this month by a Hillsborough County grand jury said Charabaty died of "homicidal violence." State homicide prosecutors announced the indictments on Friday.

A judge has already said that the case against Periera is based on circumstantial evidence, there are no eye witnesses and a person expected to be a key witness in the trial — his ex-girlfriend — has credibility problems.

"Mr. Pereira told the police he's innocent, he maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to being found not guilty at trial," said defense lawyer Richard Guerriero.

Earlier this month, details emerged about the death of Charabaty, whose body was found at a Massachusetts construction site in July 2020.

Charabaty had married Pereira's long-time girlfriend three months before the murder; despite the marriage, Charabaty's wife maintained a sexual relationship with Pereira, according to court papers.

After the murder, Pereira went on the lam and wasn't found until 19 months later, living in Florida.

Pereira also faces charges of stealing Charabaty's work truck and two counts of falsifying evidence for allegedly removing Charabaty's body and cell phone from his Manchester home.

A call to his Pereira's lawyer, Theodore Lothstein, was not immediately returned.