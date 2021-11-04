Grand jury issues indictments against 'deplorable conditions' parents, grandmother

Nov. 4—Details have surfaced of the wretched home life faced by five young children who were found by police living in "deplorable conditions" in a Manchester apartment two months ago.

City police discovered the five, ages 2 to 6, on Sept. 10 after being called to 190 Spruce St.

According to Manchester police, two of the children had lost teeth because their parents and grandmother allegedly did not provide adequate dental care. And one of the five, a girl, had the projectile from a pellet gun lodged in her body.

Last month, a Hillsborough County grand jury indicted the children's parents — Eddie King, 44, and Alicia Washok, 37 — and maternal grandmother, Lori Harmon, 62, according to a statement issued Thursday by Manchester police.

* All three are charged with felony reckless conduct. Police said the alleged exposure in the apartment to both animal and human feces represented a risk of serious bodily injury or death.

* All three were also charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly neglecting two of the children so much that they lost teeth and required extensive dental work.

* King also faces a charge of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting his daughter in the chest with a pellet gun; the projectile became lodged in her body.

A court date has yet to be set for their arraignments, according to Manchester police.