Grand jury issues indictments in alleged intoxication manslaughter, assault on deputy cases

Dec. 15—A Delta County man has been indicted on multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash just south of Greenville in February.

Also, a Wills Point man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a Hunt County law enforcement officer in October.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments Friday, Dec. 10 as it completed its final monthly session of handing up charges for consideration by the 354th District Court.

The indictments issued Friday were made public Monday. Hearings for arraignments on the indictments were not immediately scheduled with the court.

—Dylan Mark Owen, 23, of Cooper received two indictments on charges of intoxication manslaughter and one indictment on a charge of intoxication assault. Court records did not indicate an attorney for Owen on Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186. DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound on the highway crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third. Owen was later released on a total of $250,000 bond.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, with each charge punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison. Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

—Howard Keith Turbeville, 63, of Wills Point was indicted on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.

The indictment alleged that he threatened a Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy by pointing a firearm at him on Oct. 9.

Aggravated assault against a public servant is typically filed as a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Turbeville remained in custody Monday in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total bond was set at $205,000.

Turbeville has an attorney appointed to represent him, and the attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.

A new grand jury will be seated in January to begin a six-month term of serving the 196th District Court.