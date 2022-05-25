Grand jury issues indictments for armed robbery, sexual assault of child

May 25—A Greenville man faces a grand jury indictment on a charge of armed robbery, while a separate indictment accuses another Greenville man of sexually assaulting a child and being improperly involved with a student.

Steven Allen Bridges and Cole Matthew Jenkins were among the defendants named in charges released Friday by the Hunt County grand jury. The panel issued approximately 40 indictments during its fifth monthly session of its six-month term for the 196th District Court.

—Bridges, 39, was taken into custody April 13 by Greenville police. He remained in custody Monday in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond on the aggravated robbery charge and $16,000 on two counts of theft of $2,500 or less with two or more prior convictions.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

—Jenkins, 39, was indicted on suspicion of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student. He also was indicted on a count of sexual assault of a child.

Jenkins was taken into custody on Sept. 23, 2021, by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Jenkins was believed to be a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD. The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice that afternoon: "On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Jenkins was released from the Hunt County Detention Center on $450,000 bond.

Both charges are second-degree felonies punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.