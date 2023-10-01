Grand jury issues indictments in Boyd

Oct. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury issued a handful of indictments last week, ranging from drug possession to assault on police officers.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found probable cause for the state to pursue prosecution.

The following people remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

—Rebecca D. Adkins, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

—Adam Christian, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

—John W. Holbrook, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree, second-offense public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Cassie N. Huff, 34, of South Point, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count simple possession of heroin.

—William F. Fluty, 56, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valuing between $1,000 and $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license and reckless driving.

—Cierra Childress a.k.a. Courtney Childress, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

—Ethan A. Tucker, 19, of no listed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

