Grand jury issues indictments for indecency, sexual assaults of children

Sep. 26—A Caddo Mills resident, who received two indictments earlier this month for indecency with a child, was arrested again Thursday on additional indictments alleging sexual assaults of children

The indecency charges against Mark Wayne Cotten were among several handed out and made public by the Hunt County grand jury during its Sept 17 session.

A Greenville man and a resident of Van Alstyne each received indictments from the panel for alleged sexual assault of children

—Cotten, 47, was taken into custody Thursday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on two indictments of aggravated sexual assault of a child, after previously being taken into custody on the evening of July 22 by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department on two charges of indecency with a child.

All four charges were the subject of indictments issued by the grand jury on Sept. 17. The aggravated sexual assault of a child charges were issued sealed pending Cotten's arrest and had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Cotten was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Saturday on a total of $900,000 bond.

The indictments were issued for consideration by the 354th District Court and a hearing for arraignments on the charges has been scheduled in the court for Nov. 16. The sexual assault of a child charges are first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. The indecency charges are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison. Each of the charges carry optional fines of up to $10,000.

—Cedric Leon Barksdale, 56, of Greenville, was indicted on two separate counts of sexual assault of a child. Barksdale taken into custody May 20 by the Greenville Police Department and was later released on $200,000 bond.

The indictments alleged the incidents occurred on or about Dec. 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021. Both charges are also second degree felonies. Arraignment hearings on the indictments had not been scheduled with the 354th District Court as of Thursday evening.

—David Moody Tune, 43, of Van Alstyne, received one indictment for sexual assault of a child. Toon was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 17, 2020 on a charge of sexual assault of a child-continuous-victim under 14 and was later released on $250,000 bond.

The indictment alleges the incident occurred on or about Jan. 21, 2014. An arraignment hearing is scheduled Dec. 2.