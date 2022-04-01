Grand jury issues indictments for murder, aggravated robbery

Apr. 1—A Hunt County man stands indicted on a murder charge in connection with a homicide in Greenville in January.

Markethon Antquone Heath was also indicted in connection with shooting another man the same day.

Heath's indictments were among 47 issued by the Hunt County grand jury when it met March 25. The cases were filed for consideration by the 196th District Court.

The panel also issued aggravated robbery indictments against a man from Greenville and one from Quinlan in connection with separate alleged incidents in 2021.

The grand jury also indicted a Greenville man who allegedly threatened to kill a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services official in December.

Heath was indicted for murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Greenville police reported that at 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two people had been shot. One was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

In another case, Coley Chism of Greenville was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Chism allegedly threatened someone with a firearm during a theft on June 22, 2021. Chism was taken into custody on Jan. 20 and remains at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Marcos Antonio Rios, 24, of Quinlan, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery. Rios allegedly used a firearm to steal money and an oxygen tank from a female victim on Nov. 14, 2021. Rios was still being sought this week in connection with that offense as well as additional charges from Hunt County.

Jeffrey Keith Love, 40, of Greenville, was indicted on a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant. The indictment alleges that Love threatened to kill an employee of the Department of Family and Protective Services office in Greenville on Dec. 3, 2021. Police arrested him the next day, and he was later released on $100,000 bond. The charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison.