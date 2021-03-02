Grand jury issues indictments for online solicitation, assaults

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read

Mar. 2—A local man has been indicted on accusations he used the Internet to solicit a child for sex.

Michael Dewayne Brown of Greenville was charged Friday by the Hunt County grand jury, during which local prosecutors presented evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.

The grand jury also issued multiple indictments on charges of aggravated assaults, robbery injuring a child and/or elderly individuals and in connection with a shooting incident.

The roughly 50 indictment indictments issued publicly were published Monday morning.

Brown, 36, was taken into custody Sept. 14, 2020 by the Greenville Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Jail records indicate the offense occurred Aug. 6, 2019.

Brown was later released from the Hunt County Detention Center on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

The charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.

—Mitchell David Peters, 24, Quinlan, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual with the intent to cause serious bodily injury in connection with an incident which was reported to have occurred Dec. 6, 2020. Peters was taken into custody the same day and remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of $500,000 bond. The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

—Tyler Reese Powell, 22, Wolfe City, was indicted on a charge of robbery in connection with an incident which was reported to have occurred Oct. 15. 2020. Robbery is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

—Billy Wayne Fletcher, 44, of Greenville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident which was reported to have occurred Jan. 14, the same day he was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon knife-family member.

—Rowdy Bailey Jay Johnson, 21, Quinlan, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, reported to have occurred Sept. 24, 2020, the same day he was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Dates for arraignment hearings on the indictments were not immediately scheduled.

The prosecution of many cases has been delayed due to ramifications of COVID-19, which has left the Hunt County Courthouse and the county's two state district courts closed to the public for much of the past year.

