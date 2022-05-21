Grand jury issues indictments for sexual assault of a child, improper student-teacher relationship

May 20—A Hunt County man has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a child and being a teacher improperly involved with a student.

Cole Matthew Jenkins, 39, of Greenville, received one indictment from the Hunt County grand jury Friday for improper relationship between educator and student and one indictment for sexual assault of a child.

A date for an arraignment hearing on the charges was not immediately set by the 196th District Court.

Jenkins taken into custody on Sept. 23, 2021 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Jenkins was believed to be a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD. The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice that afternoon: "On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Jenkins was released from the Hunt County Detention Center on a total of $450,000 bond.

Both charges are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

The grand jury issued approximately 40 indictments Friday, during its fifth monthly session of its six-month term of serving the 196th District Court.

A new grand jury will be selected in July to serve a six month of term of serving the 354th District Court.