Grand jury issues murder, manslaughter indictments

Mar. 3—The Hunt County grand jury indicted a Quinlan man on a charge of murder in connection with a December shooting death in far south Hunt County.

An indictment against Martin Pardon-Martinez was delivered Friday as the panel met for its second monthly session to take up cases in the 196th District Court.

The grand jury also indicted Kyle Kirkland, 33, a Farmersville man on a count of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal accident in Greenville that also resulted in injuries to three children.

Hearings on arraignments on the pending indictments had not been scheduled with the court as of Monday.

—Pardon-Martinez remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

A Hunt County Sheriff"s Office report indicated that deputies responded to a disturbance with weapons at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021, in the 8900 block of Private Road 2402 southwest of Quinlan. When deputies arrived they found an adult male in the roadway. Witnesses said the victim had been shot. The deputies began administering first aid to the victim until AMR and Union Valley Fire Department arrived to take over life-saving measures.

Pardon-Martinez, 42, the suspect in the shooting, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

* Kirkland was originally arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and released on $50,000 bond. He is accused of causing a Nov. 13 accident that resulted in the death of Erminia Espinoza Flores. Three others in the car were injured.

Initial reports indicated the crash took place at about 9:40 p.m. along U.S. 69 at Wellington Street in Greenville when Kirkland's Dodge Ram 2500 collided with the rear of Flores' Toyota Camry.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

The indictment against Kirkland is one of five intoxication manslaughter cases pending in the Hunt County district court system.