Grand jury issues three rape charges against homeless Manchester man

Aug. 4—A Hillsborough County grand jury has handed up three rape indictments against a homeless man who was free after side-skirting the state psychiatric commitment process because of missed deadlines.

Amuri Diole, 28, faces three special Class S felony charges, which call for prison sentences of 10 to 20 years upon conviction. Grand jury indictments accuse Diole of the daytime rape of a woman in late April at the Valley Cemetery in Manchester.

Diole allegedly placed a knife to the woman's neck, pulled her hair, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her three times. He also faces two charges of criminal threatening.

Diole has been at Valley Street jail since his arrest the day of the alleged crimes. Already, his defense lawyer has sought and obtained a confidential report from a psychiatrist about whether he is competent to stand trial.

Early this year, a psychiatrist said Diole was incompetent to stand trial for on a 2018 assault charge. But Diole was released from jail three months later when Hillsborough County prosecutors were unable to find a psychiatrist for a separate, independent examination that would determine whether he should be committed against his will to a psychiatric hospital.

County Attorney John Coughlin subsequently said his office's top priority was arranging a list of forensic psychiatrists to perform examinations.

The Valley Cemetery attack took place within days of Diole's release from jail. Diole had been living at the cemetery, a frequent gathering spot for homeless people.

Under state law, a defendant avoids a trial if he cannot understand what charges he faces and be able to reasonably assist his lawyer in mounting a defense. A psychiatrist has already issued a report about Diole's competency to face the rape charges.

That remains under seal. A hearing on Diole's competency, scheduled for last Friday, has been postponed.

