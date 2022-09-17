Grand jury: Juvenile court in dire need of repairs

Sep. 17—Youths entering the criminal justice system and those with protective custody issues are often intermixed with adult offenders at the Juvenile Court of Glynn County, which shares a building off Gloucester Street in Brunswick with both the county drug court and the public defender's office.

An exterior glass door offers those passing by a full view into the juvenile court judge's chambers.

The toilets back up frequently in the two-story building, and the tap water's quality is questionable.

In short, the county's juvenile court facility is a mess, a Glynn County grand jury concluded after a recent tour.

They were among many issues identified that ranged from the humanly intolerable to below state judicial standards. The Aug. 10 tour of the facilities concluded that correcting these shortcomings in juvenile court needs to be a priority.

"While the county is working to address the needs of the entire judicial system, the needs of juvenile court cannot wait years for implementation of that plan," the report concluded. "Resolution needs to take precedence over any other project by the county."

The 25 members of the grand jury determined that a health department evaluation is necessary. The grand jury also recommends relocating drug court and the public defender's offices, and separating adults and juveniles as required by law.

Improving the perceived inadequate state of security at the facility was another strong recommendation.

The building at 11 Judicial Lane was constructed in the 1960s and intended as office space, Glynn County Juvenile Court Judge George Rountree told The News.

The building is not aging gracefully, he said. He said the county has earmarked some $12 million for a new juvenile court facility to be built near the Glynn County Courthouse, but that could be several years off.

"It was never designed to be a court, let alone a juvenile court," Rountree said of the building. "And the needs of juvenile courts are different from those of adult courts. And I'm not saying it was badly constructed, but it's old and we have all kinds of problems. They have resolved to build us a new building, but for now we need a quick fix, just a patch."

Story continues

Juvenile court handles juveniles accused of crimes, as well as juvenile traffic violations and truancy issues. It also handles preliminary protective hearings, which include everything from issues over children of incarcerated adults to abandoned and neglected children.

Due to lack of space, juvenile defendants are often kept in the same holding cells as incarcerated parents who must be on hand "for hearings affecting their children," the report noted.

Juveniles facing court appearances are often mixed with adults appearing in drug court or meeting with public defense attorneys. State law requires the separation of juveniles and adults in the court system.

"Juvenile and adult detention areas are required by statute to be separate," the grand jury report added. "This is a physical impossibility due to the current configuration of the building."

Some juvenile victims who are there to give statements or testify are often placed in the same space as defendants. There simply is no room.

"We have one small waiting area in the building, and these people have to wait in the same area and it's not a comfortable situation for them," juvenile court clerk Donita Ringle told The News. "Our victims and our perpetrators are in the same place."

Security is lacking at juvenile court, the report concluded. Particularly, entrances to the building are inadequately secured, and the surveillance system is spotty.

"Building entrances are not readily securable," the report stated. "There is a glass door from the parking lot into the judge's chambers that allows full view of anyone inside. Security cameras are frequently out of service. There are an adequate number of key fobs for quick entry and defective fobs are not being replaced."

Employees working after hours are vulnerable in the parking lot. Rountree said he has called for police to be present when he works late and has to leave the building after dark. He does not feel safe otherwise when venturing alone into the dark parking lot.

"We've all been accosted going to our cars," Ringle added.

The building is plagued by frequent plumbing problems, which also raises concerns about potable water. At times, raw sewage has backed up onto the floors in the building, Rountree said.

"This problem has been ongoing, and no solution has been found after multiple instances," the report stated. "The water out of the taps does not appear potable."

The report recommended finding new facilities for drug court and the public defender's office, perhaps refurbishing nearby vacant commercial buildings for the purpose. All security cameras should be brought to working order or replaced by new ones, the report recommended.

The same goes for any nonfunctioning key fobs. The report recommends additional outdoor lighting in the parking lot and window tinting on the glass exterior doors to obscure the view into the judge's chambers.

Ringle has been in touch with county maintenance and public works officials about correcting the existing problems, she said.

"We actually met with facilities and maintenance," she said. "They're working to try to do something within reason."