Grand jury: Kentucky man paid $468,000 in attempt to avoid exposure of online relationship

A Kentucky man paid more than $450,000 in an effort to keep another person from exposing their online sexual relationship, according to a federal indictment.

The indictment charges Austin Michael Genay with wire fraud, using interstate communications to make threats and cyberstalking.

Genay lived in or near Philadelphia during the time he allegedly committed the crimes, according to the indictment returned Thursday in federal court in Lexington.

The victim, a man identified in the indictment only as T, lived in Scott County. He was married and he and his spouse were active in the community, according to the charges.

Genay and T engaged in an online sexual relationship beginning in late 2015 and continuing into early 2016, the indictment says.

Genay allegedly demanded money from T in amounts ranging from $20 to $5,000.

The victim in Kentucky sent Genay money through services such as Apple Cash, Square Cash, Google Wallet and Western Union, according to the indictment.

T tried to break off contact with Genay in 2017, but Genay threatened to expose messages and screenshots that he had saved of their relationship if T didn’t keep paying, the indictment charges.

Genay allegedly sent the threats by text.

In response, T frequently sent money to Genay in “an attempt to avoid potentially significant harm to his reputation, his familial relationships and to his business interests,” the indictment says.

Genay made up various needs and expenses to justify his demands, including saying he needed money for legal fees, bail, car repairs, school and rent, according to the indictment.

T paid Genay about $468,418 from August 2015 to July 2019, the indictment says.

Genay faces eight charges. The most serious, the wire fraud charges, are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In an interview with the Herald-Leader Friday, Genay confirmed he had a relationship with a man in Georgetown, but denied illegally pressuring the man for money.

“He was sending me money to be with him, but in the meantime he had a wife the whole time,” Genay said.

Police seized his phone as part of an investigation several years ago, Genay said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew A. Stinnett issued a summons for Genay to make his initial court appearance in federal court in Lexington later this month.