Grand jury: Lexington woman lied to get $205,900 COVID relief loan, shopped with the money

A Lexington woman lied to get a $205,900 loan and used the money for a car, clothes and other purchases, a federal grand jury has charged.

Sandybell Fierro is charged with wire fraud and taking part in transactions involving money derived from illegal activity.

The indictment alleges that Fierro, 22, made up a company and used it to apply for a loan in April 2021 through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loan was under a program aimed at helping small businesses that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fierro made several false claims in the loan application, including that the business had 17 employees and grossed $197,000 before the pandemic, according to the indictment.

Fierro used loan proceeds for personal purchases at businesses including Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, Forever 21, Shein, Uber Eats, Dillard’s, Macy’s, Hollister, Botany Bay and the Apple Store, the indictment charges.

She also bought a car for $24,348 and made cash withdrawals, the indictment says.

The most serious charge in the indictment, wire fraud, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Programs that Congress approved to help businesses and individuals deal with the economic downturn caused by the pandemic helped many people, but fraud has also been common in Kentucky and elsewhere.

The Associated Press reported in June that its analysis showed more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief money may have been stolen.

To report suspected fraud, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/webform/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.