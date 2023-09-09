The grand jury is right: Lindsey Graham should be facing charges, too | Opinion

Lindsey Graham should have a mugshot, too.

The senior U.S. senator for South Carolina is as responsible for the legal mess Donald Trump is in as anyone other than the former president himself, particularly the charges Trump faces in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State.

On Friday, we learned that a special grand jury recommended a few dozen people for indictment, including 21 people who weren’t. Graham was among those recommended for charges but who face none. (Trump and 18 others were indicted.)

That’s a shame because Graham was open-eyed in his complicity. He is the king of Trump’s sycophants.

From the beginning, he recognized the fraud Trump was and the danger the real estate guy from New York represented. From the beginning, Graham called out Trump and warned the Republican Party to stay far, far away from a man who opened his 2016 presidential campaign by labeling Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, then only got worse from there.

Graham knew. And he said so pointedly, so eloquently, so unapologetically – until he didn’t.

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…and we will deserve it,” Graham tweeted on May 3, 2016.

The party was destroyed in 2016, just not in the way Graham imagined. He suggested an electoral and political blowout, which didn’t materialize. Instead, the party regained power and took back the White House on the back of Trump’s indecent-bigoted candidacy while destroying itself morally and ethically to embrace a man who bragged about sexually assaulting women and was recently found liable for having raped one. Graham, after speaking truthfully about Trump, led the GOP into an unprincipled-abyss from which it has yet to emerge, and I’m not sure if it ever will.

That’s not all he did. Graham picked up the phone multiple times and interfered in the 2020 election in states that were not his native South Carolina in ways a U.S. senator should not have. In addition to Georgia, Graham called officials in Arizona and Nevada.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Graham suggested he throw out legally cast votes in a way that would possibly hand the state’s Electoral College votes to Trump even though Joe Biden had won the state, which was confirmed by multiple recounts.

“It sure looked like he wanted to go down that road,” Raffensperger told the Washington Post.

Graham denied it, of course. He seemed to narrowly escape an indictment because there was no recording of his phone calls as clear as the one Trump outright asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to hand him an election he didn’t win. He could dispute the interpretation in court, raising reasonable doubt.

Legally speaking, Graham should not have been charged if the prosecutor wasn’t confident she could convince a jury he’s guilty. But in every other way, Graham’s duplicity and culpability are clear.

Graham abandoned what had seemed like a principled stance in 2016 to cozy up to power once it became obvious Trump was the choice of the GOP’s base.

Graham went beyond his responsibilities as a U.S. senator for South Carolina when he picked up the phone and called election officials in states critical to a potential Trump victory. He had no business making those calls despite his frequent claims that he essentially was doing it out of a sense of patriotic duty “because the future of the country hangs in the balance.”

Because of men like Graham, a large segment of the Republican Party is convinced Trump won in 2020 and is being unfairly prosecuted in 2023.

It would have been poetic justice had he been forced to submit to a mugshot in that inhumane Fulton County Jail as well, lined up right next to Trump, the man Graham has worshiped for the past 7 years more than he has loved this democracy or the state he supposedly represents.

Graham escaped the reckoning Trump and other Trump sycophants are having to contend with. He got to throw a rock and hide his hand. That’s the real scandal.