Grand jury may consider homicide case

Mar. 22—The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet this week to continue its six-month term.

The panel is scheduled to be seated Friday and may be considering the issuance of indictments in connection with a reported homicide in Greenville in January.

The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.

—Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, charged in connection a Jan. 3 homicide in Greenville. Heath is being held in lieu of $250,000 on the murder charge and $75,000 on the aggravated assault charge.

The Greenville Police Department reported that at approximately 9:56 p.m. Jan. 3 officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital.

The name of the second reported victim has not been released.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.