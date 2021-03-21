Grand jury may hear intoxication manslaughter case

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read

Mar. 21—The Hunt County grand jury is set to meet this week for its third scheduled session of the year, during which local prosecutors will be presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.

The panel. when it convenes Friday, may be considering evidence in connection with a Delta County man, arrested late last month on multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter involving a fatal crash just south of Greenville.

The grand jury may also hear evidence in connection with several aggravated assaults and reported aggravated robberies which have resulted in arrests during the past 12 months.

The grand jury can either issue indictments — or "true bills" — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a "no bill" is issued.

The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.

Dylan Mark Owen, 22, of Cooper has been released on $250,000 on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident , which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to one individual, all of whom were in the Accord.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, with each charge punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

