Grand jury may take up pending murder, manslaughter cases

Aug. 26—The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet this week for the second session of its six-month term.

The panel is scheduled to convene Friday and likely will have a long list of potential cases to consider, including a recent reported murder and multiple reported incidents of intoxicated manslaughter.

The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.

—A Rains County man has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with a late July fatal automobile crash.

Nicklas Allen Gagliardi of Point, was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department on the night of July 28, following the collision along Interstate 30, which he was alleged to have caused deliberately.

A report from the police department said that at approximately 8 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road, with multiple vehicles involved. A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer reported witnessing the crash and other witnesses reported Gagliardi intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle causing the victims to crash.

A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.

As of Monday morning, Gagliardi was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $100,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count and $7,500 bond on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

* A Wolfe City man allegedly caused a motor vehicle accident north of Commerce which results in the deaths of two people.

Hunter Keith Dawson, 18, has been released on bond after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 4:45 a.m. Aug. 7 Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and County Road 4805. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 truck tractor was traveling southbound on Highway 50 and a 2003 Dodge Ram was parked facing north in the southbound lane. The truck tractor made an attempt to avoid the collision and drove onto the unimproved portion of the highway causing it to roll several times. The driver and passenger in the truck tractor were pronounced deceased on scene.

Dawson, the driver of the pickup, was not injured.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

—Dylan Mark Owen of Cooper has been released on bond on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident , which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to one individual, all of whom were in the Accord.