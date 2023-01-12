Grand jury to meet Friday for first session of 2023

Jan. 12—The first grand jury of 2023 is scheduled to convene this week.

The panel, one of two set to meet this month, will reviewing pending criminal cases.

The panel will be considering indictments for the 354th District Court. A second grand jury serving the 196th District Court is set to meet Jan. 27.

The specifics of the cases which are presented to the grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.

The grand jury can either issue indictments, or "true bills," or a "no bill," which means jurors did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment.

Indictments can be issued open and made public or issued sealed if a subject has yet to be arrested and arraigned on the pending charge.