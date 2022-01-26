Grand jury to meet; may take up murder case

Jan. 26—The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet this week to begin its next six-month term.

The panel is scheduled to be seated Friday and likely will have a long list of potential cases to consider, including a recent reported murder.

The specifics of the cases presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether to issue indictments.

Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, charged in connection a Jan. 3 homicide in Greenville. Heath is being held in lieu of $500,000 on the murder charge, $150,000 on the aggravated assault charge and a total of $3,000 in connection with two misdemeanor arrest warrants from April 2021.

The Greenville Police Department reported that at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital. The name of the second reported victim has not been released.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.