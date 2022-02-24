Grand jury meets Friday; may take up charges from August 2021 chase

Feb. 24—The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet this week for the next session in its six-month term.

The panel is scheduled to convene Friday and may consider charges in connection with an incident last summer in which a Garland man was arrested for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery driver and leading officers in a chase that ended in a crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge.

Fernando Calderon, 27, was released from the Hunt County Detention Center on personal recognizance bonds on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count each of aggravated assault, robbery, evading arrest, criminal mischief, failure to identify and theft.

According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called Aug. 5, 2021 to the 3100 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills in reference to the alleged robbery of an Amazon driver. In the process of the deputy taking a robbery report from the driver, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6000 block of FM 36. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving at the scene of the disturbance.

Officers received information that the suspect was heading northbound on FM 36 toward Interstate 30 in a silver minivan, and they observed the vehicle traveling north on FM 36 near FM 1564 west.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which then accelerated as its driver fled from officers. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 30 westbound in excess of over 100 mph, according to reports. As the officers attempted to spike the minivan's tires, the driver intentionally veered in into the ditch toward the officers, who were standing outside their patrol vehicles. The minivan narrowly missed hitting the officers and their vehicle as it traveled out of the ditch back onto the roadway.

The pursuit continued through Royse City and Rockwall and came to an end on I-30 near Dalrock Road after the minivan collided with a guardrail. Stolen items from the Amazon robbery were recovered from the minivan. It was determined that the driver was the suspect in the robbery. Investigators from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office recovered the items and returned them to the rightful owners.