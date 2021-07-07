Grand jury refuses to indict Englewood man facing child sex charges

Jul. 6—A 64-year-old man is no longer facing charges in a child sexual abuse case after a Montgomery County on Tuesday would not indict him.

Michael T. McCready had been charged with four counts of rape and five counts of sexual battery for incidents alleged to have happened more than 10 years ago in Englewood, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The allegations involved someone known to McCready.

In February, his accuser and her mother went to Englewood police, and reported she'd been sexually abused by McCready when she was about 5 or 6.

During an interview with police, McCready denied the allegations to police and agreed to take a polygraph. When he was told he failed the polygraph, McCready "alleged he failed the polygraph due to the fact that the questions being asked of him were 'repulsive,'" the affidavit read.

McCready is being released from the Montgomery County Jail.