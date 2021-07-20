Grand jury refuses to indict man after 17-month-old boy goes missing for hours

Jul. 20—A 51-year-old Dayton man is no longer in jail and no longer faces charges after a Montgomery County grand jury on Monday refused to indict him.

Dayton police said Robert La Von Streety, 51, left a home July 8 in the 400 block of South Broadway Street with a 17-month-old child, a relative, in a vehicle.

Dayton police were called around 9:15 a.m. when family members discovered the boy missing.

"They were gone for approximately three hours without the knowledge of the child's mother or grandmother and was not responding to any calls," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Streety returned at 11:50 a.m. with the boy, who was unharmed.

Police investigators found that "no child safety seats were in the vehicle and the child was not secured."

He was charged through Dayton Municipal Court with felony child endangerment. but the grand jury declined to indict him so Streety no longer faces charges.

Streety also has been released from the Montgomery County Jail.