Grand Jury report says Ex-DCPS Police Chief accused of not reporting more than 2,000 crimes

A grand jury has examined security issues in the Duval County School District and discovered that the former District Police Chief Michael P. Edwards had allowed a system of non-reporting crimes in schools while he was in office.

A total of more than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported from 2016-2019, as stated in the grand jury report.

The full report from the grand jury was issued back in January 2021 but was unsealed last Friday.

The grand jury called Edwards’ actions “overt fraud” and stated, “This conduct is not simply irresponsible, it is absolutely criminal.”

The vast majority of the offenses listed were felonies. Not one of them was written as an Offense Report.

In one case, Edwards ordered officers to immediately release a student who had been taken into custody during a high school football game for fighting. The officers on scene intended to either contact the student’s parents, cite him or arrest the student and remove him from the premises. Instead, the student “remained on the premises and, tragically, was shot to death near the end of the game in an altercation which had apparently been continued from the previous incident,” the grand jury said.

The only shooting death at a high school football game in Duval County during Edwards tenure was the murder of a student near a Raines High School football game in August 2018. Robert Howard who was the shooter pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in May.

In another incident, a parent reportedly saw a student with what appeared to be a possible handgun in a backpack on school grounds. Edwards allegedly blocked the imposition of a school lockdown so that parents would not have to worry or be alarmed.

Gregory Burton has taken over the position as Chief of School Police since Edwards resigned in 2021.

The grand jury states that Edwards should be charged with three crimes:

Solicitation of Official Misconduct

Official Misconduct

Falsifying Records

However, the grand jury stated that there was more than sufficient probable cause to indict but withheld it due to what they labeled “a quirk in Florida law.”

Edwards’ Attorney provided Action News Jax with a statement:

Mr. Edwards has devoted 36 years of his life to protecting and serving the citizens of Duval County. All who have worked with Mr. Edwards would say that he was conscientious, courageous, hardworking, and willing to give his all to improve the work environment. His resounding goal as a leader has been to ensure that all citizens, faculty members, students, and employees of the Duval County School Police Department were treated the way he would have liked to be treated as a person. He is thankful for all the support he has received during this journey. He is proud of his 36 years of law enforcement service to our community.





