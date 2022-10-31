Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments
Oct. 31—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Brandon Arnett, 35
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Karlee Murnahan, 30
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Shawn Cook, 32
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Deanton Dorsett Boulware, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Menacing
Violating a Protection Order
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Driving under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation
OVI
Amber M. Rawlins, 37
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Carlos A. Harr, Jr., 49
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lisa M. Hone, 46
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jonathon R. Ccarberry, 41
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Thomas Ray Vestal, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Possessing Criminal Tools
Nathan D. Nelson, 25
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Aggravated Burglary
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Brianna Hanes, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Endangering Children
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Robert Jay Kirsch, 43
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Tom Stapleton, 42
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
John T. Harding, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Russell Levi Mckinley, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Madison Cheyenne Carver, 18
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Receiving Stolen Property
Juanita Irene Ruby, 56
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Robbery
Petty Theft
Glenda Michelle Murphy, 28
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
2 Counts Robbery
Petty Theft
Timothy H. Harsh, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Daniel C. Blevins, 30
Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Register
Christopher Dee Vogler, 26
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kimberly D. Hannah, 47
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tuesday Alexandria Bostwick, 25
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Dajuan Malik Bell, 18
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound