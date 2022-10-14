Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Oct. 14—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

PAUL BLEVINS, 47

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

ANTWAN DEMAR FELDER, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

KARLEE MURNAHAN, 30

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

GLENDA MICHELLE MURPHY, 28

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

PAUL BLEVINS, 47

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

ROBERT KENNETH HENRY, 54

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD, 25

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Petty Theft

2 Counts Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

BURT CHRISTOPHER COPLEY, 44

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Petty Theft

2 Counts Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

JOSEPH RAY MONTAVON, 53

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Criminal Trespass

BRADEN CRABTREE, 22

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

MICHELLE HOWARD, 41

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

ALEXANDER S. DUNCAN, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

4 Counts Theft

4 Counts Receiving Stolen Property

RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

AARON ANTHONY JONES, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marihuana

Possession of Marihuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ROGER EUGENE TURNER, III, 49

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

KAREN M. GREEN, 46

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JEREMIE C. GRAVES, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disorderly Conduct

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

WILLIAM K. COTTRELL, 37

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

DAVID J. DARBY, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KATRINA DEE CRAFT, 34

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CHELSEY MARIE NEAL, 30

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AMBER M. RAWLINS, 37

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

SHAWNA J. WILLIAMS, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

2 Counts Aggravated Burglary

HALEY LOGAN DAY, 27

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

2 Counts Aggravated Burglary

RYAN K. POLLOCK, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Aggravated Burglary