Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Nov. 23—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51
Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear
STANLEY PENCE, 42
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
DAMEON WAYNE GREEN, 30
Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
SHAKIRA AKYM WALKER, 32
Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
WALTER JACKSON, 33
Westland, Michigan, was indicted on:
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
GARY W. COOK, 36
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
10 Counts of Rape
JAMES R. ELLIOTT, 57
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
3 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances
TONYIA RANEA ELLIOTT, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
3 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances
THOMAS RAY PRINCE, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
TERESA ANN PACHECO, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
MICHAEL A. BLEVINS, 40
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
6 Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents
BRANDON R. VAUGHTERS, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
6 Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents
GREGORY S. WEBB, 54
Galion, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
TIMBER R. RILEY, 32
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
COREY JUSTIN WILBURN, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
CAMERON DIXON, 18
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Kidnapping
Tampering with Evidence
KALEB DIXON, 23
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Kidnapping
Tampering with Evidence
CHRISTIAN C. BROOKS, 25
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Kidnapping
Tampering with Evidence
CHRISTOPHER V. WRIGHT, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CARLOS L. WOMACK, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
OVI
JAMES E. LAMPKIN, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
ALICE JOHNSON, 50
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Burglary
Petty Theft
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
ALEXANDER S. DUNCAN, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
CORY ALAN PHILLIPS, 39
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property