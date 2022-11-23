Grand Jury returns 29 indictments

Nov. 23—Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51

Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear

STANLEY PENCE, 42

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

DAMEON WAYNE GREEN, 30

Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

SHAKIRA AKYM WALKER, 32

Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

WALTER JACKSON, 33

Westland, Michigan, was indicted on:

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

GARY W. COOK, 36

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

10 Counts of Rape

JAMES R. ELLIOTT, 57

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

3 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances

TONYIA RANEA ELLIOTT, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

3 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances

THOMAS RAY PRINCE, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

TERESA ANN PACHECO, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

MICHAEL A. BLEVINS, 40

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

6 Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents

BRANDON R. VAUGHTERS, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

6 Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents

GREGORY S. WEBB, 54

Galion, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

TIMBER R. RILEY, 32

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

COREY JUSTIN WILBURN, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

CAMERON DIXON, 18

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Felonious Assault

2 Counts Kidnapping

Tampering with Evidence

KALEB DIXON, 23

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Felonious Assault

2 Counts Kidnapping

Tampering with Evidence

CHRISTIAN C. BROOKS, 25

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Felonious Assault

2 Counts Kidnapping

Tampering with Evidence

CHRISTOPHER V. WRIGHT, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CARLOS L. WOMACK, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

OVI

JAMES E. LAMPKIN, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ALICE JOHNSON, 50

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Burglary

Petty Theft

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

ALEXANDER S. DUNCAN, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CORY ALAN PHILLIPS, 39

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property