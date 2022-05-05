Grand Jury returns 34 indictments

May 4—POINT PLEASANT — A total of 34 indictments were returned by a Mason County Grand Jury recently.

Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins announced the following indictments:

David C. Irvin was indicted for Attempted Grand larceny, Burglary, Destruction of Property and Conspiracy.

Levi Meeks was indicted for Malicious Assault and Domestic Battery.

Doris Deal was indicted for Fraudulent Schemes, Financial Exploitation of Elderly Person and Access Device Fraud.

Tracey Jack was indicted for Fraudulent Schemes and Conspiracy.

Bruce Champan was indicted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy.

Curtis Jeffrey was indicted for Fleeing in Vehicle with Reckless Indifference.

Anthony Ray Yester was indicted for Murder, Concealment of Deceased Human Body.

Timothy Gibbs was indicted for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Anthony Black was indicted for Escape and Destruction of Property.

Dawn M. Puckett was indicted for Attempted Grand Larceny, Burglary, Destruction of Property and Conspiracy.

Amanda Ohlinger was indicted for Forgery of Title and Registration and Driving Revoke, Non-DUI Related.

David Spears was indicted for Fraudulent Use of Access Device and Conspiracy.

Travis Jack was indicted for Fraudulent Schemes and Conspiracy.

Lindsay Ball was indicted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy.

Tracy Large was indicted for Breaking and Entering, Destruction of Property and Petit Larceny.

Rachel Lee Thomas was indicted for Kidnapping, Concealment of Deceased Human Body, and Accessory to Murder.

Donald Vandale was indicted for Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl.

Anthony Black was indicted for Escape, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, and Grand Larceny.

Michael Westfall was indicted for Grand Larceny.

Tiffany Haning was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Mariah Mitchell was indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud.

Jennifer Glenn was indicted for Financial Exploitation of Elderly and Conspiracy.

Gilbert Ennis was indicted for Escape and Grand Larceny.

Christopher Lewis was indicted for Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Jerome Saunders was indicted for Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver.

Isaac O. Chandler was indicted for Second Degree Sexual Assault and Third Degree Sexual Abuse.

Tiffany Phillips was indicted for Attempted Grand Larceny, Burglary, Destruction of Property and Conspiracy.

Michael S. Edwards was indicted for Driving Revoke; DUI Related, Third or Subsequent Offense; and Access Device Fraud.

Tina Baker was indicted for Forgery of Return.

John P. Moore was indicted for Soliciting Minor Via Computer; Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian; and Third Degree Sexual Assault.

Robert Glenn was indicted for Financial Exploitation of Elderly and Conspiracy.

Adam R. Lee was indicted for Braking and Entering and Petit Larceny.

William J. Roush was indicted for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

All cases will proceed in the Mason County Circuit Court on Monday, May 9 for initial appearances.

Information provided by Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins.