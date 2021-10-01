Grand jury returns 52-count indictment against couple

Oct. 1—A 52-count criminal indictment has been returned against a former Milledgeville couple by a Baldwin County grand jury, accusing the defendants of assorted charges stemming from the theft of money belonging to various individuals over the last several years.

The joint indictment specifically accuses Dean Harrison Grant, now a resident of Roswell, and his wife, Melany Grant, now living in Marietta, of the following crimes:

* Three counts of Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

* Eleven counts of insurance fraud.

* Fourteen counts of theft by taking.

* One count of abuse of a disabled adult.

* One count of making a false statement.

* Five counts of currency transaction reporting violation.

* Four counts of evasion of income tax.

* Six counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Dean H. Grant, 55, had worked as a financial advisor for several years in Milledgeville. He was previously indicted on 23 criminal charges related to the case back in November 2020. In January of last year, Grant was released from the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center after posting $750,000 bail.

Melany Gwenelen Grant, meanwhile, was not arrested until Wednesday — eight days after she was jointly indicted with her husband for the alleged multiple and assorted crimes. She was taken into custody on a bench warrant by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Anna Stinson. On her arrest/booking report, a copy of which was obtained by The Union-Recorder, it listed Melany Grant's last known employer as Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta.

The indictments against the defendants come as a result of a joint in depth joint investigation by Maj. Brad King, who heads up the criminal investigation division of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and Agent Jason S. Jones, who works in the office of Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.