Grand Jury returns 58 indictments

Apr. 27—Navarro County's grand jury returned 58 indictments against 47 people in April. Among those indicted was Justin Shavora Smith, who will face charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the March 27 attack on his sisters, which left one dead.

According to reports from the Corsicana Police Department, Shaneen Romero, 39, of Grand Prairie, was shot and killed outside the M.R. Smith Parlor for Funerals in Corsicana. A second woman was shot at as she ran to safety.

"While on patrol in the area, CPD Sgt. Mark Nanny saw a man chasing a woman, turned around and used his vehicle to shield her. The man then ran northwest behind the funeral home," Chief Robert Johnson stated. "The woman told Nanny she was fleeing the known man who had been shooting at her and had just shot her sister outside the funeral home."

Nanny called for backup, located the shooting victim and summoned medical personnel. Corsicana Fire Rescue Paramedics arrived at 4:56 p.m. and the victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Officers located a firearm believed to be used in the offense at the scene of the homicide and contacted Smith to negotiate his peaceful surrender.

The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:

—Alicia Juanita Alonzo, assault on public servant

—William Lee Barlow, indecency with child by sexual contact

—Kelly Dianne Bates, two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams in Drug Free Zone

—Kimberly Shanae Copeland, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

—Jeremy Shane Derden, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

—Justin Lee Dhappart, illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more

—Misty Dawn England, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

—Mary Elizabeth Farmer, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil commitment facility

Story continues

—Jeffrey Lynn Feldman, driving while intoxicated/open container third or more

—Joseph Guadalupe Garza, theft of firearm

—James Gray, Jr., possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds

—Harry Brown Hardaway, burglary of habitation

—Tiffany Marie Hays, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more more than four grams, less than 200 grams

—Russell Dewayne Honea, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

—Brittany Sue Humphrey, harassment by person in correctional/detention

—Timothy Shawn Jones, driving while intoxicated third or more

—Howard Lee Kelly, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annually

—Mindy Diann Loyd, attempt to fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil commitment facility

—Robert Joe Martinez, fraud use/possession of identifying info five or more items; credit card or debit card abuse

—Charles Sidney McKissack, driving while intoxicated third or more

—Ryan Colby Nunn, obstruction retaliation

—Jimmy Ray Overton, two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

—Loggan Bayley Pedigo, evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)

—Luke Wayne Perry, injury to child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury

—Eddie Lee Pogue, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000

—Walter William Powe, two counts of manufacture deliver controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams in Drug Free Zone

—Jesse Clayton Raines, assault of pregnant person

—Warren Derrell Ransom, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds

—Francine Catalina Rodriguez, burglary of habitation

—Noah Floyd Rucks, possession of controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram

—Justin Allen Ruyle, possession of controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram

—Jared Santos, possession of controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram

—David Alen Schelby, possession of controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram

—David Dwight Selman, Jr., possession of controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram

—Mia Arlesia Shelton-Dabney, possession of controlled substance penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

—Kenneth Ray Shields, possession of controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

—Arron Ray Slovak, assault of pregnant person

—Justin Shavora Smith, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; murder

—Gustavo Alberto Soto, unauthorized us of vehicle

—Darrius Marcel Sparks, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; possession of controlled substance penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

—Steven Joseph Timms, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

—Richard Toms, possession of controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram

—Loren Gage Travis, driving while intoxicated third or more

—Macario Vasquez, driving while intoxicated third or more

—Billy Gene Vaughn, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

—Travis Dale Vogel, aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon

—Patricia A. Weeks, aggravated assault family/house with previous conviction