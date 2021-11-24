Grand jury returns indictments in attack on jailer, armed robbery, assaults

Nov. 24—A local man man has been indicted for allegedly attacking two employees of the Hunt County Detention Center, seriously injuring one of them, during an incident at the jail in August.

A Wills Point man has been indicted with committing an armed robbery in April, while a Greenville man and a Quinlan man have been indicted on charges of aggravated assault.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments Friday, during its penultimate monthly session of serving cases for consideration by the 354th District Court. Hearings on arraignments for the indictments had not been scheduled as of Monday.

—The Hunt County grand jury Friday issued an indictment for aggravated assault against a public servant naming Branden Laray Galloway, 42, of Greenville. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement concerning the alleged assault, indicating a medical officer at the Hunt County Jail was injured on the morning of Aug.19, 2021, while performing her routine duties. Galloway, an inmate at the time, struck the officer, knocking her to the ground, leaving her unconscious. The sheriff's office reported indicated Galloway continued the assault while the officer remained on the ground. In the process of restraining Galloway, another officer was injured. That officer was treated and released the same day at a local hospital. The charge of aggravated assault against a public servant is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

—Eliot Alexis Padilla of Wills Point was indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Padilla was alleged to have committed the robbery and attempted to flee from law enforcement on April 27, before being taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. Padilla remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of a total of $175,000 bond. Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, while evading arrest is a third degree felony which carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison.

—Michael Paul Gailley, 33, of Quinlan, received one indictment each for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Gailley was taken into custody on Aug. 15 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and remained at the jail Monday, being held in lieu of a total of $180,000 bond. Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

—Alec Sims-King, 17, of Greenville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sims-King was taken into custody on the charge Aug. 20 by the Greenville Police Department and has been released on bond.