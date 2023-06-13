Grand jury returns intoxication assault, aggravated assault indictments

Jun. 13—A Quinlan man has been indicted for allegedly being intoxicated when he caused an assault while driving in November.

The Hunt County grand jury returned the charge against Gage Patrick Anderson as it met Friday.

The grand jury returned 16 indictments released publicly Friday, including several involving alleged aggravated assaults.

The indictments were presented for consideration by the 354th District Court. Hearings on arraignments on the indictments had not yet been scheduled with the court as of Monday morning.

A Greenville man was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault involving alleged incidents in October of last year.

And a Commerce man was indicted for allegedly causing serious injury during an assault in the city in April.

—Gage Patrick Anderson, 34, of Quinlan was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury. The incident was alleged to have occurred on Nov. 2, 2022. Anderson was originally taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with one count each of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and violation of occupational driver's license and was later released on a total of $7,500 bond.

The indictment is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 degrees in prison.

—Jaquavion Kyhiem Stephens, 22, of Greenville, received two separate indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Stephens was alleged to have committed the assaults on Oct. 10, 2022. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office took Stephens into custody on three charges of aggravated assault on Oct. 17, 2022 and Stephens was released from jail two days later on $450,000 bond.

The aggravated assault charge is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

—John Joseph Daly, 36, of Commerce, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Stephens was alleged to have committed the assault on April 11 and was taken into custody the same day by the Commerce Police Department. Daley remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday, being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.