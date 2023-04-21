Grand jury returns murder charge against Lima man

Apr. 21—LIMA — A written plea of not guilty has been entered for a 21-year-old Lima man charged in the shooting death earlier this year of Kirk Perine.

Michael Oliphant was indicted this month by an Allen County grand jury on charges of murder and three counts of felonious assault with a firearm. The charges stem from a Feb. 15 incident along North Rosedale Avenue in Lima that resulted in the death of the 59-year-old Perine.

During a probable cause hearing in Lima Municipal Court, Lima Police Department Detective Matt Boss said he responded to a report of shots fired near Feltz Chiropractic on Allentown Road that evening and learned from witnesses that a Black man wearing red clothing had discharged a firearm in the direction of employees in the parking lot of the chiropractic office before running eastbound through a nearby alley.

Witnesses told police the man then made contact with Perine and got into a vehicle with the victim. Another witness said the man, identified as Oliphant, then exited the vehicle — which was parked in the middle of North Rosedale Avenue — and fired one bullet through the vehicle's windshield.

Perine was found deceased inside the auto as a result of a single gunshot wound, Boss said. Oliphant was identified as the principal suspect, based on witness descriptions.