Grand Jury Round-up: Four murder suspects re-indicted, one murder suspect indicted

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Xavier Dennis

On Dec. 2, Xavier Dennis, 20, pled guilty in Chatham County Superior Court to various murder charges.

On Feb. 13, 2021, Dennis was charged with malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony. Those charges stemmed from an incident that occurred that same day, when a U.S. Marshals Task Force located Dennis and took him into custody. He was named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Freddie Wallace, 24, on February 13.

According to a Savannah Police press release, at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers responded to the 11900 block of White Bluff Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located shooting-victim, Freddie Wallace, 24, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to those injuries. At the time, detectives did not believe it was a random shooting.

Lamartus Exley, Herschel Jabar Orr, Vincent Truesdale, and Tony Crawford

On Nov. 30, a superseding indictment was filed for Lamartus Exley, Herschel Jabar Orr, Vincent Truesdale, and Tony Crawford for felony murder, among other violent charges, in connection with the July 7 fatal shooting of Gary Pitts, 26, on West Park Avenue. In late August, the grand jury indicted Orr, 19, Truesdale, 17, and Exley, 19, for felony murder, among other violent charges.

The superseding indictment was filed because the incident date was originally recorded incorrectly, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones told the Savannah Morning News in a phone call. The original date of the incident was recorded as July 1 instead of July 7, when it actually occurred according to Savannah Police. There are no new charges nor any new evidence.

Another teen, Tony Crawford, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pitts and was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of murder and armed robbery. In late September, while incarcerated, Crawford turned 17 years old.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in their cases.

J.T. DeLoach

On Nov. 22, J.T. DeLoach, 18, was indicted for charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony. Those charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 17, when DeLoach was arrested by Savannah Police in the murder of 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington at the 1200 block of East 71st Street.

DeLoach had been arrested on July 5, 2021, in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds on River Street. A Savannah Police investigation determined there was a conflict between DeLoach and the 18-year-old and shots were fired.

On Dec. 14, 2021, DeLoach was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18, a felony and misdemeanor, respectively. The case was bound up from Recorder’s Court to Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2022.

On Nov. 3, DeLoach’s bond was denied by a Chatham County Court Judge due to the murder charge.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in DeLoach’s case.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Georgia Courts Indictment Round-Up: White Bluff Road shooting