Grand Jury Round-up: Three men indicted for July murder of Myles Bright on Victory Drive

Cameron Keivon Dixon, Chrishon Justina Gilmore and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson

On Nov. 16, Cameron Keivon Dixon, Chrishon Justina Gilmore and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson were indicted on charges of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Savannah Police charged Dixon, Gilmore and Wilkerson in the fatal shooting on July 25 of 28-year-old Myles Bright. SPD officers found Bright suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the Parker’s on East Victory Drive. Bright was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

All three suspects were arrested in different towns, at different times, according to a Savannah Police press release. Wilkerson was arrested in Allendale on Sept. 22. Dixon turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 25. On Aug. 26, Gilmore was arrested in Wrens.

On Sept. 9, a Chatham County Superior Court Judge denied bond for Gilmore.

On Nov. 8, Dixon's attorney, Martha Hall, submitted multiple subpoena's to medical specialists, including those at Augusta University Medical Center and Ogeechee Behavioral Services. Hall filed a motion for a psychological evaluation for Dixon on Nov. 10, arguing that Dixon couldn't distinguish "right from wrong" in relationship to the "alleged act."

No hearings have been filed in either Gilmore or Dixon's trials yet. A court case hasn't been filed for Wilkerson.

Corey Reynolds Kent

At an arraignment on Nov. 15, Corey Reynolds Kent pled not guilty to malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in connection with the April 24 shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker. Tucker was visiting from England when he was shot around 1:20 a.m. on April 24 at the Time Saver convenience store on West Bay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Georgia Mae Lawrence was also charged with murder in Tucker’s death.

Kent, a three-time convicted felon, was denied bond in mid-October because the judge deemed him a significant threat to people or to property in the community and a significant risk to commit another felony.

