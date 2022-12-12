Grand Jury Roundup: Parents charged with murder, youth detention guard charged with bribery

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Taylor James Holbus and Sara Ashley Jopling

Taylor James Holbus and Sara Ashley Jopling were indicted by the grand jury on Dec. 7 for felony murder, murder in the second degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an Oct. 15, 2021, incident in which Hoblus and Jopling's infant daughter after being found unresponsive by paramedics. Elliott “Ellie” Tindall Holbus was 16 months old, and according to an online obituary, Ellie “died in her loving parents’ arms” at Children’s Memorial Hospital of Savannah.

Holbus and Jopling were arrested later by the Savannah Police Department, according to court documents.

An SPD incident report details that officer Keith Shabi responded to Alleia Luxury Living, a Savannah apartment at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2021 for a "CPR-hot call for a one-year-old female not breathing."

Savannah Fire were the first responders to arrive and attempted to administer CPR to Elliot, who was laying in the middle of the living room with a "slight pulse."

Jopling "appeared heavily distraught," according to the report, and told Shabi that she had left her daughter alone in the living room for about five minutes. When she returned, she saw that her daughter was turning blue and unresponsive. Her fiancee, Holbus, was also there.

A little more than one hour after he responded to the 911 call, Shabi was notified by Memorial Hospital that Elliot "had passed away at the hospital from what appeared to be the result of choking on milk."

There are no hearings scheduled yet in this case.

Quinton Simon Case:Bones found in Chatham landfill identified as those of missing toddler

Story continues

Desiree Schultz

On Dec. 7, the Chatham County grand jury indicted a former Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center employee on bribery charges and violation of oath by a public officer.

After a warrant was issued on Sept. 9, Desiree Schultz, 25, was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14, according to Chatham County Detention Center booking history.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Couple charged in the Oct. 2021 death of 16-month-old daughter