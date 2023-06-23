Grand jury: San Joaquin County ineffective at managing at-risk youth

Jun. 22—STOCKTON — The system that supervises and cares for at-risk children throughout San Joaquin County needs drastic improvements, according to a new report.

The San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury released a report investigating the policies, procedures and standards related to at-risk youth on Tuesday, and said that the agencies tasked with caring for these children must come together to create, implement, monitor, and advocate for better programs and treatment by the end of the year.

The grand jury received a complaint from a county citizen alleging that at-risk youth being housed at the Mary Graham Children's Shelter in Stockton were either engaging in, or were victims of dangerous behaviors during their stay.

Behaviors included drug and alcohol use, tobacco use, physical abuse and altercations, inappropriate sexual activity, and leaving the facility at any time without permission.

At-risk youths are defined as children who do not have the opportunities, experiences, or resources necessary to succeed in life. These kinds of children have significant obstacles to overcome, including parental neglect, abandonment, and medical or psychological needs that their families cannot or will not deal with on their own. In some cases, the children are victims of abuse or criminal activity.

While specific attention was centered on the Mary Graham Children's Center and its interactions with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the grand jury found that the complaints it had received were not solely due to failures of these agencies' policies and procedures.

The grand jury determined that multiple agencies, including the county's child protective services, the probation department, and the courts, were also ineffective in managing at-risk youth and their families.

During its investigation, the grand jury determined there were several reasons the county's at-risk youth were in harm's way, including an increase in the population of those who are more challenging to manage, and staffing issues, including insufficient number of available floor personnel, and lack of leadership.

It was also determined there was a lack of sufficient training for administrators, on-site management and staff necessary to deal with the challenges presented by the enactment of new laws and regulations; a lack of inter-agency cooperation; and a lack of foresight and preparedness to deal with criminal justice reform as it pertains to youthful offenders, the grand jury said.

"The collective findings of this investigation indicate that the county can be its own worst enemy when it comes to developing solutions to the ongoing problem of providing a safe environment for these at-risk youth, while also providing the services necessary to foster an ideal and secure environment where they can grow into productive citizens," the grand jury said in its report.

"Unfortunately, no magical solutions exist to solve the problems affecting these youth," it added.

The grand jury has required the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and the county probation department to implement an appropriate alternate housing option for at-risk youth, such as transitional housing, small group homes or small family homes, by Dec. 31. It also required the board and the probation department to implement appropriate programs for youth involved with juvenile hall, and develop plans to increase the use of programs like San Joaquin County Office of Education's ChalleNGe Academy.

The agencies have also been tasked with developing an alternate option for those youth who are "most difficult to place."

The grand jury recommended that the county's Human Services Agency implement an ongoing recruitment program through a third party by Dec. 31, as well as implement a regular training schedule for employees and administrators. Lastly, the grand jury recommended the HSA prepare an addendum to its system of care memorandum of understanding that includes participation fro, the Sheriff's Office; establish a multi-agency task force to manage care for at-risk youth; and designate a permanent liaison to collaborate with all agencies involved.

The grand jury's full report can be found at tinyurl.com/SJCGJatriskyouth.