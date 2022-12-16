Grand jury says no charges for Franklin County deputies in fatal Mifflin Township shooting

Crime scene tape is seen outside a gas station in Mifflin Township after a June 7 fatal shooting involving Franklin County Sheriff's office deputies.

A Franklin County grand jury declined Thursday to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's office deputies in the June fatal shooting of a double homicide suspect that occurred outside a Mifflin Township gas station.

The deputies, who have not been publicly identified, had been searching for Pozz Striblin, 20, in connection with a double homicide that occurred on May 31 in Prairie Township.

Striblin was accused of shooting 35-year-old DeMarco Dubose, who was driving with 35-year-old Roline Williams, in a vehicle on West Broad Street near the Interstate 270 interchange. Dubose was fatally struck by the gunshot and crashed the vehicle. Williams died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Previous coverage:Cousin says he didn't know double-homicide suspect had gun before he was shot by deputies

On June 7, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's office SWAT team tracked Striblin to a gas station at 2280 Stelzer Road. Striblin's family said he and several relatives and friends had left a family birthday party about a mile away and gone to the gas station.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's office said in a statement that Stribin's vehicle began backing out of a parking space at the gas station when deputies blocked the vehicle in and ordered all of the occupants to get out. Every occupant of the vehicle aside from Striblin complied with the deputies' orders.

Striblin, the prosecutor's office said, got out of the front passenger seat of the car with a handgun in his right hand and began to run. As Striblin went in front of the car, he "moved the handgun in the direction of deputies," the prosecutor's office said, prompting two deputies to fire multiple rounds. Striblin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and was presented to the grand jury, as is the prosecutor's office policy in any fatal shooting involving law enforcement personnel.

Story continues

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Grand jury: No charges for Franklin County deputies in fatal shooting