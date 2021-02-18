Grand Jury scheduled to convene this month
Feb. 18—The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to be convened Feb. 26 for its second scheduled session of the year, during which local prosecutors will be presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.
It remains to be seen whether the panel will be investigating a recent homicide case in Greenville.
Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the United States Marshal's Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.
A warrant for aggravated assault was filed against Damien Christian Osborn, an 18-year-old white male, in relation to the same case. Osborn was also arrested alongside Bohme.
Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.
Warrants have also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department. Bohme was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.
Neither Bohme nor Osborn had been transferred to or placed in local custody as of press time Wednesday.
The grand jury may also hear evidence in connection with several aggravated assaults, aggravated robberies and multiple major drug cases which have resulted in arrests during the past 12 months.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or "true bills" — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a "no bill" is issued.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The prosecution of many cases has been delayed due to ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the Hunt County Courthouse and the county's two state district courts closed to the public for much of the past year.