New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

  • FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., speaks in New York. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Vance is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
1 / 2

Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

The person familiar with the matter was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation.

The Democratic prosecutor has been using an investigative grand jury through the course of his probe to issue subpoenas and obtain documents. That panel kept working while other grand juries and court activities were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigation includes scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with his lenders; a land donation he made to qualify for an income tax deduction; and tax write-offs his company claimed on millions of dollars in consulting fees it paid.

The new grand jury could eventually be asked to consider returning indictments. While working on that case, it also will be hearing other matters. The Post reported that the grand jury will meet three days a week for six months.

Vance’s office declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer.

The new grand jury is the latest sign of increasing momentum in the criminal investigation into the Republican ex-president and his company, the Trump Organization.

Attorney General Letitia James said last week that she assigned two lawyers to work with Vance’s office on the probe after her civil investigation into Trump evolved into a criminal matter.

James, a Democrat, said her office also is continuing its civil investigation into Trump. She did not say what prompted her office to expand its investigation into a criminal probe.

In recent months, Vance hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to help run the investigation and has been interviewing witnesses, including Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Vance declined to run for reelection and will leave office at the end of the year, meaning the Trump case is likely to pass to his successor in some form. An election next month is all but certain to determine who that will be.

Trump issued a statement last week complaining that he’s being “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.” He contends the investigations are a “witch hunt” and part of a Democratic plot to silence his voters and block him from running for president again.

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court buoyed Vance’s investigation by clearing the way for the prosecutor to enforce a subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm and obtain eight years of tax returns and related documents for the former president, the Trump Organization and other Trump entities.

The documents are protected by grand jury secrecy rules and are not expected to be made public.

Vance’s investigation has appeared to focus in recent weeks on Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg. His former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, is cooperating with both inquiries.

She’s given investigators reams of tax records and other documents as they look into whether some Trump employees were given off-the-books compensation, such as apartments or school tuition.

Allen Weisselberg was subpoenaed in James’ civil investigation and testified twice last year. His lawyer declined to comment when asked Tuesday if he had been subpoenaed to testify before the new grand jury.

A message seeking comment was left with Jen Weisselberg’s lawyer.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Recommended Stories

  • Grand Jury secretly convenes to hear evidence in Donald Trump probe

    A grand jury has been convened in New York to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump in the event criminal charges are brought against him or his businesses, according to reports. The move, reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation of the former president and his business is progressing after more than two years. It also raises the prospect Mr Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime, either by Mr Trump himself or by someone potentially close to him or by his company. The panel was secretly convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post. It is not yet clear when, or even if, the grand jury will be asked to consider returning any indictments.

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist for former President Donald Trump and recipient of a presidential pardon, on Tuesday won dismissal of an indictment accusing him of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of the pardon, which Bannon received in the final hours of Trump's presidency. Prosecutors had argued that instead of dismissing the indictment, the judge should merely dismiss Bannon as one of the four defendants.

  • 'Evidence points to all of them': 3 Trump insiders speak in TV exclusive

    In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg discuss the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, investigators' interest in Trump and Allen Weisselberg's taxes, the people they believe have the most criminal exposure in the probe, and more. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-rangin

  • Report: D.A. convenes grand jury expected to hear Trump investigation evidence

    Manhattan's district attorney recently convened a grand jury that is expected to weigh whether to indict former President Donald Trump and or other executives at the Trump Organization, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The grand jury will meet three times a week for six months, and it is likely they will hear evidence from other investigations beyond the Trump case, the people said. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. started the probe into Trump and his business in 2018, and by convening the grand jury, it suggests he found evidence of a crime committed by Trump or someone else in the Trump Organization, the Post says. People with knowledge of the district attorney's investigation say it is expansive, and looks at Trump's business practices prior to the 2016 presidential election, compensation received by top Trump Organization executives, and whether the values of Trump Organization properties were inflated to secure loans and get tax benefits. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioThe Fog of Trump is lifting

  • A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 60,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust was followed by a surge in signatories to the petition.

  • GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

    Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany “appalling.” “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement, which stopped short of calling for Greene to face disciplinary measures. Greene, a conservative firebrand from Georgia and ally of former President Donald Trump, has thrived on stirring controversy, pushing conspiracy theories and forcefully confronting her colleagues since taking her seat in the House in January.

  • Scramble for Workers in Australia Signals Inflation Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.From tropical island resorts to Outback whiskey makers to mountain ski fields to inner city coffee shops, Australian businesses are struggling to recruit the staff they need to service their cashed up customers.Australians each year spend about A$20 billion ($15.5 billion) more abroad than international tourists do Down Under -- money that’s now being spent locally as the border remains shut to keep out Covid-19. Also locked out are the around 15% of the labor supply in hospitality and food trades that are usually drawn from overseas workers.“We are offering above-award wages,” said Kate O’Callaghan, chief executive officer of the Whitton Malt House, whiskey distillery in western New South Wales, explaining recruiting efforts. “We’re always advertising. We’re sort of desperate on social media because we’re always looking for people who want to work.”Such troubles would be music to the ears of Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, who is trying to drive down unemployment to trigger pay gains across the economy. He has struggled to meet the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target since taking the helm in 2016 and now says the goal is unlikely to be achieved until 2024 “at the earliest.”Gareth Aird, head of Australian Economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, reckons the governor might be a little too pessimistic.“If you’re trying to achieve higher wages and higher inflation, what you need is things like capacity utilization at elevated levels, you need lots of skills shortages so that you’ve got a better chance of wages coming through,” he said. “Everything looks like it’s moving in the right direction on that front.”A diminished pool of skilled labor -- from baristas to waiters to chefs -- means businesses will need to start bidding higher to secure employees. Yet, there will always be lags between anecdotes of higher wages and the bulk of the work force actually receiving them.‘Work in Paradise’After bearing the brunt of last year’s lockdowns, the Australian hospitality industry is now ground zero for labor shortfalls. In Queensland state, the government is offering cash and a travel bonus to encourage potential workers to move to tourism hotspots like the Whitsunday Islands and Cairns, a popular departure point to the Great Barrier Reef.“You could be eligible for a A$1,500 incentive and a A$250 travel bonus to get you to paradise!” the government says on its website promoting the the ‘work in paradise’ program. “There are thousands of jobs that need to be filled in Queensland’s most beautiful destinations.”It’s not just hospitality, either. In resource-rich Western Australia, gold miner St. Barbara has struggled to fill critical roles and mining services company Mineral Resources can’t secure enough truck drivers. Meantime, foreign construction companies that have won contracts in Australia say they’re struggling to bring in skilled labor to complete the jobs.It’s a similar scene on the mountain slopes of Victoria, where professionals traditionally follow winter around the world.“Mt Buller is certainly experiencing challenges this season with the ski and snowboard school,” said Rhylla Morgan, a spokeswoman for the resort. “Many of the highly experienced instructors and coaches who work professionally here and abroad following winter are unable to travel to work with us this season.”Aird says that CBA’s profile for inflation and wages “is running ahead of what the RBA is saying,” adding that “the forward-looking indicators of labor demand are as strong as we’ve seen them in a long, long time.”(Updates with quote from Aird in final paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • Fed-up savers may test their luck in prize draws with rates so low

    The UK's largest building society becomes the latest provider to offer a prize draw to attract custom.

  • Indiana governor traveling to Israel during 'hour of need'

    Indiana’s governor is traveling to Israel in the wake of the cease-fire to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday morning he would be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Republican governor cited business and cultural ties between Indiana and Israel for making the trip.

  • What has changed a year after George Floyd's death?

    Today marks one year since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking protests nationwide. CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports on the ongoing push for police reform, and Paul Smith, the director of reconciliation at the National Network at John Jay College, joined CBSN with a look at what has changed a year later.

  • Trump insider: Trump money man will 'absolutely' flip on former president

    In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Jennifer Weisselberg, daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, opens up about the criminal probe into the company. She asserts her father-in-law is "at the apex of" the organization's alleged criminal dealings.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • On anniversary of George Floyd's death, his family expresses hope, frustration over status of policing act

    Many members of the family met with President Joe Biden as memorial events across the country marked the anniversary of Floyd's killing.

  • Lil Nas X Says His Wardrobe Malfunction During SNL Performance Was Actually 'Perfect Timing'

    Lil Nas X chatted with Jimmy Fallon about the moment his pants ripped on Saturday Night Live, promising that it wasn't a publicity stunt

  • Valtteri Bottas' poor luck is a bad joke - it could have consequences for his future

    If it wasn’t for bad luck, Valtteri Bottas would have no luck at all. He must be starting to wonder whether he was born under a bad sign. At the Monaco Grand Prix things reached a new low. Running a creditable second behind Max Verstappen he was, for once, Mercedes’ only hope of victory and even a podium. For once, Lewis Hamilton – half a second down in qualifying and running a distant sixth – was not in Bottas’s league. The Finn’s hopes and his race were ended at a calamitous pit stop. What normally would take around three seconds lasted an eternity, with the front right wheel stuck, the wheel gun shredding the threads on the nut, shards of metal flying everywhere. Anyone who has rounded an Allen bolt head can sympathise, but this was a galaxy level mechanical snafu. The panicked mechanics persisted in the hope that something could be done, but as of Monday afternoon the wheel was unbelievably still on the car, which is more than can be said for his championship hopes. The only word on the team radio from Bottas in the whole 90-second saga was a simple, “guys…?”. It said little and everything at once.

  • George Floyd Honored by Hollywood and Media Figures One Year After His Death

    Exactly one year ago on May 25, 2020, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, despite Floyd saying multiple times that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests around the world in the […]

  • All of These LGBTQ Pride Anthems Will Get You on Your Feet

    Pride Month serves several purposes: it's a time to reflect on all that the LGBTQ community has achieved in the fight for equality. In addition, Pride is also a time to celebrate love in all forms. In the decades since the Stonewall movement, songs like Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Out" and Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," not to mention Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk," have made queer people feel seen.

  • Republican leaders slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments, but don't call for punishment

    Sen. Mitch McConnell called Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments "reprehensible." Rep. Kevin McCarthy said her words were "appalling."

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weakening as Inflation Concerns Cool

    The Dollar/Yen weakened on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data to guide the price action at the start of the week. Yields are coming down because inflation worries are coming down and as a result the spread between U.S. Government bonds and Japanese Government bonds is tightening, making the U.S. Dollar a less-attractive asset. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.