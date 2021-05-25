Grand Jury secretly convenes to hear evidence in Donald Trump probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan - James Devaney&#xa0;
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan - James Devaney

A grand jury has been convened in New York to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump in the event criminal charges are brought against him or his businesses, according to reports.

The move, reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation of the former president and his business is progressing after more than two years.

It also raises the prospect Mr Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime, either by Mr Trump himself or by someone potentially close to him or by his company.

The panel was secretly convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post. It is not yet clear when, or even if, the grand jury will be asked to consider returning any indictments.

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, walks out of his apartment in the Manhattan borough of New York City - Reuters
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, walks out of his apartment in the Manhattan borough of New York City - Reuters

Mr Vance’s inquiry has been looking into Mr Trump’s business practices before he was president, including examining whether the former president or his companies manipulated the value of assets to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits.

The decision is a huge development - no former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

A spokesman for Mr Trump and an attorney for the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment. The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The New York attorney general’s office earlier on Tuesday confirmed that it is conducting a criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. departs New York Criminal Court - Reuters
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. departs New York Criminal Court - Reuters

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Mr Levy said.

Mr Vance’s criminal investigation began in 2018, after Mr Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hush-money payoffs made during the 2016 campaign to women who said they had affairs with Mr Trump years earlier.

The 74-year-old has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The inquiry had fought to get hold of Mr Trump’s tax records and more recently has appeared to focus on the Trump Organization’s long-time finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

His former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, has given investigators reams of documents as they look into how some Trump employees were compensated with apartments or school tuition.

The Post has previously reported that Mr Vance’s office has been trying to pressure Mr Weisselberg into cooperating against his boss.

Recommended Stories

  • All of Sir Ian McKellen's movies, ranked

    From his epic turns in famous series like "The Lord of the Rings," "The Hobbit," and "X-Men," here's a critical ranking of the actor's flicks.

  • New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

    New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation.

  • Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Is Making Her Fans Lose It

    Yup, I'll be copying this look. 😍

  • Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

    A Kansas woman who alleges consensual sex with a friend in his college dorm room turned into a terrifying assault took matters into her own hands when prosecutors declined to bring rape charges. Madison Smith, 22, collected the hundreds of signatures necessary to empanel the grand jury after the county prosecutor resolved the case by allowing Jared Stolzenburg to plead guilty to aggravated battery and receive two years’ probation. Smith, who graduated earlier this month from Bethany College in Lindsborg, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Wichita, is part of a generation of women emboldened to go public with their stories due to the #MeToo movement.

  • For many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just another reminder of uneven standards and expectations for survival

    Over the past year, corporations, politicians and many white Americans seemed to wake up to the reality that racism is alive and well in America. But for many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just the latest example of a reality they had long suffered under.

  • Roman Protasevich: A Belarus Activist Who 'Refused to Live in Fear'

    WARSAW, Poland — Since his teenage years as a rebellious high school student in Belarus and continuing into his 20s while in exile abroad, Roman Protasevich faced so many threats from the country’s security apparatus — of violent beatings, jail, punishment against family members — that “we all sort of got used to them,” a fellow exiled dissident recalled. So, despite his being branded a terrorist by Belarus late last year — a capital offense — Protasevich was not particularly worried when he set off for Greece from Lithuania, where he had been living, earlier this month to attend a conference and take a short vacation with his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. But that sense of security was shattered on Sunday when they were snatched by Belarus security officials on the tarmac at Minsk National Airport after a MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept his commercial flight home to Lithuania from Greece. Protasevich, 26, now faces the vengeance of President Alexander Lukashenko, the 66-year-old Belarusian leader from whom he once received a scholarship for gifted students but has since defied with unflinching zeal. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a short video released on Monday by the authorities in Belarus, Protasevich confessed — under duress, his friends say — to taking part in the organization of “mass unrest” last year in Minsk, the Belarus capital. That is the government’s term for weeks of huge street protests after Lukashenko, in power since 1994, declared a landslide reelection victory in an August election widely dismissed as brazenly rigged. Stispan Putsila, the fellow dissident who described the atmosphere around Protasevich and the co-founder of opposition social media channels that Protasevich used last year to help mobilize street protests, said he had spoken to his friend and colleague before his departure for Greece about the potential risks. They agreed, he said, that it was best to avoid flying over Belarus, Russia or any other state that cooperated with Lukashenko, but that flights between two European Union countries, Lithuania and Greece, should be safe. He added that Protasevich might not have realized that the Ryanair flight he boarded in Athens on Sunday morning would fly over the western edge of Belarus, a route that opened the way for Lukashenko to carry out what European leaders condemned as a “state-sponsored hijacking.” That something was amiss became clear at the airport in Athens, when Protasevich noticed a man he assumed to be a Belarus security agent trying to take photographs of him and his travel documents at the check-in counter. Taking fright, however, was not in his character, Putsila said in an interview at the office of Nexta, the opposition news organization where Protasevich established himself as one of Lukashenko’s most effective and unbending critics. “By his character Roman has always been very resolute,” Putsila said. “He refused to live in fear.” Since Lukashenko took power in Belarus in 1994, however, that has been a very perilous proposition. Protasevich has been resisting his country’s tyranny since he was 16, when he first witnessed what he described as the “disgusting” brutality of Lukashenko’s rule. That began a personal journey that would turn a gifted student at a science high school in Minsk into an avowed enemy of a government that Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2005 called “the last remaining true dictatorship in the heart of Europe.” Protasevich was raised in an outlying district of Minsk in one of the city’s anonymous, concrete high-rises by a father who was a military officer and a mother who taught math at an army academy. He studied at a prestigious high school and won an award in a Russian science contest. But in the summer after 10th grade, Protasevich was detained by the police while sitting on a park bench with a friend watching a so-called “clapping protest,” when a flash mob clapped to show opposition to the government, without actually uttering any forbidden statements. Protasevich was just watching, Natalia Protasevich, his mother, said in an interview. “For the first time I saw all the dirt that is happening in our country,” he said in a 2011 video posted on YouTube. “Just as an example: Five huge OMON riot police officers beat women. A mother with her child was thrown into a police van. It was disgusting. After that everything changed fundamentally.” A letter from the security services to his high school followed. He was expelled and home educated for six months, as no other school would take him, his mother said. The family eventually negotiated a deal with the Ministry of Education. Roman could attend school, though only an ordinary one, not the elite lyceum he had been enrolled in before, but only if his mother resigned from her teaching job at the army academy. “Imagine being a 16-year-old and being expelled from school,” Natalia Protasevich said. “It was this incident, this injustice, this insult,” that drove him into the political opposition, she said. “That is how he began his activism as a 16-year-old.” Roman Protasevich studied journalism at Belarusian State University but again ran into trouble with the authorities. Unable to finish his degree, he worked as a freelance reporter for a variety of opposition-leaning publications. Frequently detained and jailed for short periods, he decided to move to Poland, working for 10 months in Warsaw with Putsila and others on the Nexta team disseminating videos, leaked documents and news reports critical of Lukashenko. Convinced that his work would have more impact if he were inside Belarus, Protasevich returned in 2019 to Minsk. But the political climate had only darkened there as Lukashenko geared up for a presidential election in 2020. In November 2019, the police in Belarus detained a fellow dissident journalist, Vladimir Chudentsov, on what were denounced as trumped up drug charges as he was trying to cross the border into Poland. Sensing serious trouble ahead, Protasevich decided to flee. On short notice, carrying only a backpack, according to his mother, he again left for Poland, Belarus’ western neighbor with a large population of exiles who had fled Lukashenko’s rule. His parents followed him there last summer to avoid arrest after security agents pressured neighbors to speak with the parents about encouraging their son to return to Belarus, where he faced certain detention. Protasevich stayed put in Warsaw, becoming a key opposition figure along with Putsila at Nexta, posting regular reports on the social media site Telegram. Putsila described their work as “activist journalism,” but added that Lukashenko had left no space for traditional journalism by shutting down any outlet inside Belarus that did more than parrot the government line. Working from an apartment in central Warsaw near the Polish Parliament, Protasevich moved further away from traditional journalism after the disputed presidential election last August, taking an active role in organizing street protests through Nexta’s account on Telegram. “He was more interested in organizing street action” than disseminating news, recalled Putsila, who also goes by the name Stepan Svetlov, an alias. “I would not say he was more radical, but he definitely became more resolute.” Protasevich’s work crossed into the realm of political activism, not only reporting on the protests but also planning them. “We’re journalists, but we also have to do something else,” he said in an interview last year. “No one else is left. The opposition leaders are in prison.” Putsila said that Protasevich never advocated violence, only peaceful protests. In September last year, Protasevich left Poland for neighboring Lithuania to join Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the principal opposition candidate in the August election who had been forced to flee. With Lukashenko’s other main rivals in detention, Tikhanovskaya had become the main voice of the Belarus opposition. In November, prosecutors in Belarus formally charged Protasevich under a law that bans the organization of protests that violate “social order.” The security services also put him on a list of accused terrorists. But Protasevich felt safe in the European Union, and even took to mocking the charges against him in his homeland. “After the Belarusian government identified me as a terrorist, I received more congratulations than ever in my entire life for a birthday,” he told Nashe Nive, a Belarusian news site. Putsila said he was stunned that Lukashenko would force a commercial airliner to land just to arrest a youthful critic but, with the benefit of hindsight, thinks the operation should not have come as a big surprise. The autocrat, he said, wanted to show that “we will reach you not only in Belarus but wherever you are. He has always tried to terrify.” A measure of that was that when the plane was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, Belarus security agents arrested not only Protasevich but Sapega, 23. Sapega, a law student at the European Humanities University in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, appeared to have been arrested over her association. She was not known to be a target in her own right. Her lawyer said Wednesday she would be jailed for at least two months and face a criminal trial. Putsila noted that Nexta had received so many threatening letters and abusive phone calls that Polish police officers stand permanent guard on the stairwell leading to the office. “The Lukashenko regime considers Roman one of its main enemies,” he said. “Maybe it is right.” Another colleague, Ekaterina Yerusalimskaya, told the Tut.by news service that she and Protasevich once noticed a mysterious man tailing them in Poland, and reported it to the police. Still, Protasevich remained nonchalant. “He calmed himself by saying nobody would touch us, otherwise it would be an international scandal,” Yerusalimskaya said. Protasevich’s mother said she worried about his safety but, breaking down in tears as she contemplated her son’s fate after his arrest in Minsk, added: “We believe justice will prevail. We believe all this terror will pass. We believe political prisoners will be freed. And we are very proud of our son.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • ‘Facebook should block everyone in Florida’: Social media law signed by Ron DeSantis slammed by experts and users alike

    ‘There’s no chance this will survive in court,’ law professor says of new legislation

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • EXPLAINER: What was behind a jet's diversion to Belarus?

    The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Lithuania by Belarus, leading to the arrest of an opposition journalist who was a passenger, has sparked international outrage and calls for tough sanctions against the former Soviet nation. Here is a look at what happened in the sky over Belarus and the aftermath of the incident. Ryanair Flight FR4978, traveling Sunday from Athens to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, was in Belarus airspace about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Lithuanian border when it changed direction and turned toward the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • US issues Japan travel warning weeks before Olympics

    It comes amid heightened scrutiny and pressure to call off the Tokyo Olympics due to be held soon.

  • Megadeth fires bassist David Ellefson amid allegations of sexual misconduct

    Frontman Dave Mustaine wrote on Twitter that the band was parting ways with co-founder David Ellefson following a series of online allegations.

  • Indigenous woman named New Zealand's next governor-general

    Children's advocate Cindy Kiro said Monday she hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of governor-general. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she had picked Kiro for the largely ceremonial role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative, and that the queen had approved. Under New Zealand's constitutional system, the British monarch remains the nation's head of state although doesn't wield any real day-to-day power.

  • Andrew Yang ridiculed after saying Times Square was his favorite subway stop

    Mayoral candidate mocked for favourite station and his wife spoke out against ‘racist’ cartoon

  • More Inside a Strikingly Majestic Family Home in Ohio

    Architect Peter Pennoyer and decorators Miles Redd and David Kaihoi worked together to create their clients one-of-a-kind dream house Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold off Apple and Twitter stock ahead of couple’s divorce announcement

    During first quarter foundation took position in South Korea’s Coupang