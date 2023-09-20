Grand jury session returns indictments for drugs, shootings

Sep. 20—A recent Morgan County grand jury session returned numerous indictments ranging from drug violations to thefts, including several stemming from a shootout at a Beltline Road apartment complex last year.

Of the roughly 280 July indictments published last week by the Morgan County District Attorney's Office, 162 included charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Twenty-three people were indicted on at least one charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, while 23 others were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

"Typically drug cases take up a majority of the time of the grand jury," said District Attorney Scott Anderson. "We start out with the drug cases because there's just so many of them. That's pretty much been the case since I came on board."

Four men were also indicted on charges of shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, with three of the charges a result of an altercation at The Willows apartments on Oct. 5.

Three occupied apartments at 1242 Beltline Road S.W. and an unoccupied Toyota Highlander were struck by gunfire following an argument between McKinley Bolding, 37, of Decatur, and Brandon Michael Ivey, 28, of Decatur, according to an investigator's affidavit.

Witnesses told Decatur police that, during the argument, Bolding left and said he would return with a firearm. According to the affidavit, Bolding came back hours later with a handgun and "began shooting the gun into the air as well as pointing it at residents."

A shootout ensued after Brandon Ivey, along with Jimmy Lee Ivey and an unidentified male, began shooting firearms at Bolding, with stray bullets hitting three apartments and the Toyota, according to the affidavit.

"The bullets shattered the glass sliding doors and penetrated the exterior and interior walls of the apartments," according to the investigator. Residents were inside the complex at the time of the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to the affidavit. The grand jury session returned indictments on three counts of shooting into an occupied building or vehicle and one count of shooting into an unoccupied building or vehicle for both Ivey men and Bolding. — Secrecy

Anderson said Morgan County is required to hold at least four grand jury sessions per year. July's session is the fifth to return indictments since August 2022. Anderson typically presents 250 to 350 cases before each session, each usually lasting a week. Grand juries meet and vote in secret.

"There's two reasons for that," Anderson said. "One, because some of the individuals who are being considered for indictment have not yet been arrested. The reason it's secret with regards to those people is because if it's made public that they're being considered for an indictment or have been indicted, then they may flee before we can get them arrested and placed on a bond.

"The other reason it meets in secret is to protect the reputation of somebody who may have been considered for a felony indictment but a 'no bill' was returned — that means the grand jury decided not to indict. So, it's to protect their reputation, because if that information got out ... then that could ruin or damage their reputation even though they weren't indicted at the end of the day."

Of the 18 members on a grand jury, 12 must vote in favor of bringing charges to successfully return an indictment and move the case along. While the criminal burden of proof for the prosecution in a jury trial is beyond a reasonable doubt, for a grand jury, the burden of proof is less strict: preponderance of the evidence.

"The preponderance of the evidence burden requires us to prove two things: One, is that it's more likely than not that a crime was committed. Secondly, that it's more likely than not that that defendant committed that crime, the person named in the indictment," Anderson said.

Because grand jury sessions don't rule on guilt or innocence, defendants are not granted the right to appear before grand juries. When a defendant is arrested before a grand jury brings charges, they will typically first appear at a preliminary hearing before a district court judge who decides if there is enough evidence to bound the case over to a grand jury. After a grand jury indicts, the case moves to circuit court.

Sometimes, a grand jury chooses not to indict.

"'No bills' just depend on the cases from each grand jury," Anderson said. "You can count on a minimum of four to five per session; sometimes it's more than that."

For each case presented to a grand jury, Anderson typically calls on the investigating law enforcement officer to present facts and evidence. He's also allowed to invite, but not compel, defendants to testify before a grand jury if he thinks it might help the jury make a decision.

"In my almost 13 years as DA, I've extended that invitation on several occasions, but I've never had a defendant take me up on it," he said.

Much like trial juries, or petit juries, grand juries also assign a foreperson to help conduct and facilitate deliberations. Nobody from the District Attorney's Office is allowed to be present during deliberations.

"All we can do is present facts and explain the law," Anderson said. "They determine whether or not we've got sufficient facts to move forward."

If all goes according to plan, grand jurors typically hear cases beginning on a Monday afternoon and lasting through Friday. On occasion, Anderson will call grand juries back for a second session if required due to delays.

